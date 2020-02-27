As American Heart Month closes, we want to have tools to keep our hearts strong all through the year! Here are 4 ways to support cardiovascular health:
- Maximize antioxidant power. In plain English, eat lots of brightly-colored produce. Spices such as cumin, and ginger; and herbs, such as cilantro, and peppermint are especially powerful. Here’s a tip: add leafy herbs to your smoothie, and have a shaker bottle of warm spices on your table to sprinkle on your meals.
- Tame inflammation. Most Americans eat too many pro-inflammatory Omega 6’s. Omega 3’s helps re-establish balance. Fish is the best source. But if you don’t like fish, you can mix it with mashed potatoes and Old Bay seasoning to make a patty that you can smother with lemon and dill!
- Support methylation. Methylation is a process that detoxifies homocysteine, which can be very damaging to blood vessels. We need B6, folate & B-12 to do this, and the best sources are dark leafy greens and liver! Your tip is to hide ground liver in your ground beef, and wilt your greens to get more in your daily serving.
- Prevent plaque formation. Vitamin K2 can prevent both hardening of the arteries and plaque build-up in the arteries. K-2 is prominent in egg yolks, certain cheeses and some fermented foods. Snack on gouda cheese instead of chocolate, and make crème de mamao for dessert, using 5 egg yolks and a whole papaya.
Functional nutrition concerns itself, not with disease, but with the inflammation & imbalances that incite disease. Visit Inner Connected Wellness if you have concerns about your heart health or to snag the recipes.
