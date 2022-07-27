The CASA 6th Judicial District is holding a fundraiser for the their program.
CASA stand for 'Court Appointed Special Advocate.'
CASA volunteers advocate for children and are their eyes and ears in a case.
They will be holding their 23rd annual golf tournament to raise money.
It will be August 5th at the Juniper Hills Country Club in Pocatello.
Businesses can sponsor a hole for $100.00 dollars.
"So we need to ensure that we have the funds to support our volunteers, our staff, our program to ensure those kids are served and that their voices are heard in court," says Jared Marchand, Executive Director CASA 6th Judicial District.
They are also looking for more volunteer advocates.
