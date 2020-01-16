The story of the missing Rexburg kids continues to deepen. Police have now released a 911 call from Chandler, Arizona in relation to the case.
Siblings, Seven-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, have been missing since September.
According to the Rexburg Police Department, their mother (Lori Vallow) and her husband (Chad Daybell) abruptly vacated their Rexburg-area home in late November after police conducted a welfare check on Joshua.
The Chandler, Arizona Police Department has now released a 911 phone call from July 11, 2019 in relation to the case.
Alex Cox says in the call, "I got in a fight with my brother-in-law and shot him in self-defense."
Cox is Lori Vallow's brother. The man he shot was Vallow's estranged husband Charles Vallow. The shooting took place in Lori Vallow's Chandler home.
Cox says, "Yeah there's blood. He's not moving."
According to Chandler police, the shooting ensued after an argument between Lori and Charles. Vallow's daughter and Cox stepped in to intervene when the argument escalated.
The department says:
"In an effort to defend her mother, a female juvenile tried to to fend off the decedent with a baseball bat. The decedent took the bat from the juvenile and began swinging it. The shooter intervened and was struck with the bat on the back of his head. The shooter then went into a bedroom and retrieved a handgun. He confronted the decedent and demanded that he leave. Armed with the bat, the decedent moved aggressively towards the shooter, at which time the shooter fired at least twice in what he described as 'self-defense."'
After the fight, Cox called 911.
Dispatcher says, "And are you wanting to start CPR?"
Cox responds, "No, I don't know how to do that."
The dispatcher walked Cox through CPR and asked about the gun.
To which Cox says, "It's my gun. It's a .45."
By that time, Lori Vallow and the kids were no longer in the house.
Cox tells the dispatcher, "I don't know. I think she's taking her son to school."
Cox stayed on the line until police arrived on scene.
From the body camera footage, police ask Cox if he has a weapon on him and then instruct him to sit on the street curb.
Charles Vallow was dead.
Police transported Cox to the station. From there police decided Cox acted in self-defense and chose not to arrest him.
On December 12, 2019 police found Cox deceased in his Gilbert, Arizona home. The cause of death has still not been released.
Less than four months after the incident in Vallow's Arizona home, she married Chad Daybell and moved to Idaho.
