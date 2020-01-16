Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH MAY PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...POCATELLO, AMERICAN FALLS, SHELLEY, BLACKFOOT, IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, INL, DUBOIS, FORT HALL, ST. ANTHONY, AND LOST RIVER VALLEY. * WHEN...CONTINUING THROUGH 11 PM MST TONIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&