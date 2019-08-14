Investigators continue looking for a local fugitive wanted for multiple violent crimes.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Samiir “Sam” Afraid of Bear is wanted for failure to appear on burglary, robbery, and aggravated battery charges out of Bingham County. He is believed to still be in the area and authorities believe that he's armed and dangerous. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
U.S. Marshals urge the public not to approach him under any circumstances, just call your local law enforcement agency or 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.