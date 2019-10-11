A local cat’s story that started out distressing now has a happy ending.
Sky was found inside a pet carrier that had been thrown in a dumpster. According to the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, Sky had been in the dumpster a few days and was covered in feces and urine. After being discovered in the dumpster, she was taken to the shelter but was not adjusting well. The shelter put out the call to find Sky a quiet home where she could heal.
A local resident couldn’t take her in but paid the adoption fees so someone else could. Sky will be going to a good family on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.