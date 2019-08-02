Caught on Camera

A doorbell camera helped Chubbuck police catch a thief yesterday.
A homeowner reported the theft, which took place early in the morning. Police identified the woman in the video as 41 year-old Kayla Pratt.
Pratt was charged with petit theft, and during the investigation, she turned over several items stolen from other front yards in Chubbuck. The police department was able to return all the stolen items to their owners.
Police say it's a good example of why home security systems are beneficial.
Chubbuck Chief of Police Bill Guiberson says, "You know, I think it gives people a little sense of security. So, when they're not home, or they're asleep, they can at least look back and see what happened. These folks were obviously missing something and they went to the camera to see if it could show anything, and it did. So, I think it gives people a sense of security having the cameras there."
The chief also says detectives were able to find the suspect almost immediately thanks to the doorbell camera footage.
