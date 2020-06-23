If you’re looking for a great way to spend some time with the family outdoors, you might want to head to Blackfoot this Saturday, June 27.
This Saturday at Jensen’s Grove, the annual Celebrate Blackfoot event will take place beginning at 9 am.
There will be various activities such as a volleyball tournament, car show, snowmobile water races, along with live entertainment and kid’s vendors.
There will also be a talent show and ping pong drop.
Mindie Loosli, Vice President, Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce said, "Getting everybody together, we love doing things for the community, Blackfoot's a great place to live and being able to put on an event like this, to get our community together and being stronger together we really enjoy things like that."
Celebrate Blackfoot concludes with a movie in the park at 10 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.