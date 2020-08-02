2020 has been a roller coaster year in a lot of aspects - and with everything going on there's one part of history we may have overlooked when it comes to the year '2020'.
It's been a rough year, but one thing that hasn't received much attention is the fact that 2020 is the centennial anniversary of woman's suffrage.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho is paying homage to women's artists by displaying many works of art at their exhibit.
The exhibit includes many pieces of art made by women responsible for eastern Idaho's artistic culture.
Executive Director Miyai Abe Griggs says eastern Idaho has a long history of the arts due to the female artists and their pioneering work.
"Although we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage I think that there's still a long ways to go in certain aspects and I think that this is an opportunity to celebrate how far woman have come in our country," says Griggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.