Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. OCCASIONALLY HIGHER GUSTS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. * WHERE...LOCATIONS INCLUDE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO FALLS, INL, MUD LAKE, REXBURG, FORT HALL, LAVA HOT SPRINGS, SODA SPRINGS, ISLAND PARK, HENRYS LAKE AND SURROUNDING AREAS. * WHEN...FROM 12 PM MDT TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH WATER ON AREA WATERWAYS, MAKING CRAFT PRONE TO CAPSIZE. CROSSWINDS WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY ON EAST TO WEST ROUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&