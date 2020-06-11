The cycling community is planning a ‘Celebration of Life’ for a local cyclist who died while riding her bike.
‘Bobby’ Wilhelm was killed in a ‘hit and run’ on Buckskin Road back in March.
Now Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts and Barrie’s Ski & Sports is hosting a free dinner and bike ride to celebrate her life.
They say Wilhelm was a huge part of the cycling community.
“She was really part of the Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts.’ She was really a part of the whole cycling community here in Pocatello, but we really just want to make people aware of sharing the road with bicyclists and also motorists,” says Jill Hunt, Barrie’s Ski &Sports.
The dinner and bike ride is set for Tuesday June 23rd at Barrie’s Ski & Sports.
The bike ride begins at 6:00 p.m. and the dinner is at 7:00 p.m.
The event is free to the community.
