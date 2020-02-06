It's the time of year for the Census to begin and scammers are using this to their advantage.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of fake job postings online, fake emails that may ask you for application fees for a Census job, and of scammers approaching you in person.
Federal agencies will never ask you for a fee to submit an application.
In fact, the only way you can apply for a Census job is online.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Whether it's with you know people being approached by the Census or at any job field, you often want to go to that place's actual website and submit your information because job applications include so much information you really want to be on guard when you're giving that out."
You can apply for the Census Bureau at www.2020Census.gov/jobs.
