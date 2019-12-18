2 Century Football Players Join the ISU Bengals

Wednesday afternoon, 2 Century high school football players officially earned their stripes.
Wide receiver Andrew Gunter and defensive end D'Qua Lang signed their letters of intent to play for the Idaho State Bengals.
The highly talented football players will join the Bengals for the 2020 football season.
A quick recap of their past season, in which they helped make century high school a playoff contender, Gunter amassed 1,300 receiving yards and Lang was a utility player on both sides of the ball for the diamondbacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.