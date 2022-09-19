The United States Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, by the delegates to the Constitutional Convention.
Every year on September 17, people gather to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Government and citizenship. That day was observed Monday in front of the Federal Courthouse in Pocatello.
The program included a proclamation read by Pocatello City Councilmember Rick Cheatum on behalf of Mayor Brian Blad. Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England spoke about the importance of remembering Constitution Day. Orchestra students from Alameda and Hawthorne Middle Schools played the Star Spangled Banner.
The ceremony ended with participants ringing the replica of the Liberty Bell in front of the courthouse.
