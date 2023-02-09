Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell were back in court Thursday morning, each for several different motions.
Though Lori walked into the courtroom in leg shackles, she was all smiles in the courtroom. She had on black leggings, a white button-up blouse, with her hair curled and makeup done.
Chad also appeared in leg shackles and a white shirt, tie and black dress pants.
He and Lori exchanged a few glances throughout the proceedings.
Below are some of the key motions discussed in court Thursday.
MOTION TO DISMISS
Lori's attorneys argued that her rights are being violated with the lack of a speedy trial and want the court to dismiss the case.
Attorney Jim Archibald said by the time the April 3 trial date rolls around, Lori will have been in jail 1,169 days. He acknowledged that initially she was not charged with murder. But he said Idaho law states a trial must be held within six months of an arraignment.
Archibald said if no good cause for a delay is found, the remedy under Idaho law, is to dismiss the case.
Archibald said crowded courts and court congestion is not good cause.
State argues the court has continually found good cause for the delay. They point out that the defense had a delay of 45 days as well. Prosecutors also say this case had other considerations such as Lori's mental health status, her co-defendant, and a change of venue.
Judge Steven Boyce said he will take the issue under advisement and issue a written ruling by next week.
MOTION TO SEVER
Chad's attorney, John Prior, has filed a renewal of his motion to sever Chad and Lori's cases.
He started to argue what we have heard previously that he is still waiting on DNA evidence testing and he would need more time to get those results and an expert to testify on them.
The state interrupted his argument and the motion was continued to another date when both Prior and the prosecution hope to have more answers and information regarding the DNA testing.
The motion will be taken up at the next hearing on Feb. 27.
MOTION TO EXTEND TIME
Prior also filed a motion asking to extend the deadline to disclose witness lists and evidence.
He said since Dec. 25, he has received five additional supplements of discovery. Prior also said he received more than 1,100 pages of documents from local law enforcement last Thursday.
It includes GPS evidence that Prior says is "significant" and will take him significant time to go through.
"I should not have to hurry my case up because law enforcement delayed getting evidence and information to me," Prior said in court.
He mentioned how, at this point, he should be working on subpoenas and trial prep but instead is still going through discovery.
"I'm told, 'It's okay Mr. Prior.' It's only the death penalty they're seeking on Mr. Daybell and Ms. Vallow but you better hurry up and get ready for trial," Prior also told the judge.
Boyce pushed back the deadline by two weeks and the new deadline is now March 13.
MOTION FOR PRE-SELECTION INSTRUCTIONS TO POTENTIAL JURORS & MOTION FOR INDIVIDUAL VOIR DIRE
These motions were both filed by Lori's attorneys and relate to the jury selection process for trial.
Lori's attorneys would like pre-selection instructions given to potential jurors ahead of jury selection. The state agreed and Boyce granted the motion.
Boyce said as it gets closer to trial, he will work on what those instructions should be with input from both the defense and prosecution.
Lori's attorneys are also asking for individual voir dire, or the ability to interview potential jurors privately.
Her attorneys say it would be for sensitive matters like mental illness, capital punishment or religion, citing that especially information related to the LDS religion is likely going to come up a lot in the case.
The state did not think it appropriate to ask jurors their religious beliefs.
Boyce granted the motion for individual voir dire, but did not go into specifics of what could or could not be discussed with jurors. He said they will make that determination closer to trial as well. He did say mostly small groups will be used for jury selection with private interviews when appropriate.
Chad and Lori are both expected back in court for more motion hearings on Feb. 23 and pre-trial conference is currently set for Feb. 27.
Currently, Chad and Lori are scheduled to stand trial together in Ada County starting April 3.
