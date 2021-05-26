Both Chad Daybell and Lori Daybell appeared in front of a Fremont County Judge to hear the charges that the Grand Jury handed down on Monday.
In separate hearings that took place over video conferencing, both Chad and Lori were represented by their lawyers, Chad by John Prior and Lori by Mark Means.
During Chad Daybell’s initial hearing, Judge Faren Eddins read the charges against which include two counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Grand Theft by Deception in the death Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, First Degree Murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, First Degree Murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, and a Insurance Fraud related to Tammy Daybell.
The judge also read the penalties that those charges could bring if Chad Daybell were to be found guilty.
Chad’s arraignment is scheduled for the morning of June 9.
When it came time for Lori’s initial hearing, Judge Eddins said that a motion had been made by Mark Means to continue the initial hearing. After an objection by State’s Attorney Rob Wood, Judge Eddins granted a continuance to a future date and time that was not set during the hearing.
