During a hearing to disqualify Special Prosecutor Rob Wood from the Daybell/Vallow case yesterday, a secret audio recording from October revealed that the state plans on charging both Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow with conspiracy to commit murder.
Last month, attorneys for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow filed a motion to disqualify Special Prosecutor Rob Wood from the case. Yesterday, there was a hearing on that motion. If you missed the hearing, here's a recap of the hearing as well as a breakdown of some of the audio recording the defense is using to support its position.
"I'm just going to tell you right now that we are going to be filing conspiracy to commit murder charges for both Chad and Lori," Rob Wood tells Vallow's sister Summer Shiflet.
The prosecutor traveled to Arizona in October to meet with Shiftlet and introduce himself to the woman. Her attorney, Garrett Smith, was there and secretly recorded the 18-minute conversation.
This recording is what led the defense team to file the motion to disqualify Wood from the case for what they call "prosecutorial misconduct" in court documents they filed back in December.
"What's the weight of that in terms of, is that a death penalty thing?" Shiflet asks. "It is a death penalty case in Idaho," Wood answers.
"Are you planning to ask for that for them?" Shiflet asks the prosecutor to which he responds, "We sure hope we don't. A lot of that will depend on her."
The defense alleges Wood used inappropriate interview techniques to sway Shiflet to the prosecution's side.
At one point during the conversation Shiflet seems to prove this allegation. She says, "It's weird to be on the prosecution's side and the defense's side at the same time because I love everybody."
However, the state doesn't agree that this was the purpose of the interview.
From 9 a.m. until past 4 in the afternoon, the court heard from expert witnesses called by the defense. The amount of testimony meant there was not enough time to hear closing arguments, and the court broke for recess. The hearing will continue Friday afternoon.
Yesterday is the first time the public has heard any mention of possible murder charges against the couple. Currently, Vallow and Daybell are both charged with conspiracy to conceal evidence and destroying evidence. The remains of Vallow's two children -- Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan -- were found on Daybell's property in June.
