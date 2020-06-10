Chad Daybell made his first court appearance in a Fremont County courtroom.
Judge Faren Eddins read the charges against Daybell, two counts of destruction or tampering of evidence.
In the streamed hearing, Daybell was represented by private council, John Prior. Also on the streamed hearing was Fremont County Prosecutor Rob Wood.
During the hearing, the prosecutor’s office said that the evidence police recovered on Tuesday were remains of two children.
Prosecutor Wood asked for a bond amount of $1,000,000 which the Judge agreed with.
Daybell’s next court appearance has been set for July 1 and 2 for a probable cause hearing.
