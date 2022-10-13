Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&