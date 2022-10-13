Chad Daybell in court 2022-04-19

Photo courtesy: East Idaho News
Chad Daybell's trial date is uncertain, while a judge considers whether to grant a continuance. 
 
Daybell was back in a Fremont County courtroom on Thursday to discuss several motions. 
 
During the hearing, Daybell showed little expression or emotion and he did not speak during the entirety of the proceeding. 
 
The state asked for a stay on Daybell's case since his co-defendant, Lori Vallow, currently has a stay granted in her case. Prior opposed the motion, saying a stay would hinder his and his client's ability to continue prepping and move forward with the case. Prior wanted a continuance of the trial - not a complete stay. 
 
Judge Steven Boyce said the stay is necessary in Lori's case, given some questions regarding her competency. That is not the case with Chad.
 
"One defendant gets strung along indefinitely waiting for someone else to be competent for trial," Boyce said. 
 
That infringes on Daybell's constitutional rights. So Boyce denied the state's motion to stay his case. 
 
As for continuing the trial, both Prior and prosecutors said they could be ready by Jan. 9 but there are some issues with outstanding evidence still.
 
Boyce voiced his concerns, saying a continuance could cause a lengthy delay and Daybell and Vallow remain incarcerated during that time. 
 
"I would remind both the defense and the state that we can't just show up in Ada County when we want to. It's when they're available," Boyce said. 
 
The judge also raised some concerns with all the time and effort that has already been put in by court officials to prepare Ada County for the trial. 
 
Ultimately, Boyce said he will take the motion under advisement and issue a ruling by Oct. 28. 
 
A motion to sever to Daybell's and Vallow's cases was also filed by Prior and set to be heard at Thursday's hearing. But due to the state filing documents related to the motion just one day previous, Prior asked that motion be heard at a later date so he had time to issue a response. 
 
It will likely be discussed at a next motion hearing for Daybell currently scheduled for Nov. 10. 
 
Prior had also filed a motion with the court asking that Daybell's trial be livestreamed.
 
That motion was not mentioned in Thursday's hearing. 
 
JJ's grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodock were at the hearing. 
 
They said while they're anxious for justice, they understand there is a process. 
 
"I want what is right and I know that's an old adage but I want what is right, Larry said. "But on the other hand, these continuous filings that the defense is doing is stall tactics. I don't think there's anybody alive that doesn't recognize that. But they have to be treated fair and we understand that and we accept that."
 
Larry added that no matter when the trial is, he and Kay will be there. 
 
"What this turns out to be timewise will be," he said. "And we've waited three years. If it's another January, that's fine. If it's July, that's fine. We're gonna be here."
 
What they want most right now, Larry said, is the kids returned to them. 
 
"Give us our grandkids," he said. "The children are still in the freezer and all we want is a little bit of closure on that so at least we have a gravesite and we have some closure."
 
"I love JJ and Tylee [more] and I miss them terribly," Larry continued. "My little man is 10 years old now and there's not a day goes by that something we see doesn't remind us of JJ."
0
0
0
0
0

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.