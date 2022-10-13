Chad Daybell back in court; trial date in question
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Fremont County
Judge Boyce is considering whether to continue Chad Daybell's trial date, currently set for January 2023. Read moreChad Daybell back in court; trial date in question
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are partnering up to Make a Dog's Day. Read moreMake a Dog's Day Event at Local Dealership on October 22
A local food pantry is asking for donations. Read moreBenny's Food Pantry Asking for Food Donations
Deanne Coffin
A new exhibit is now open at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, and it's one that could bring out the kid in all of us. Read moreMuseum of Idaho's Toytopia
Kylie Gibson
- Preston
UPDATE: Preston Police say they believe the person responsible for the threat lives in another state. Read moreUPDATED: Preston Police investigating school shooting threat
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
- Pocatello Animal Shelter
Tail-Wagger Wednesday October 12, 2022 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday October 12, 2022
Deanne Coffin
- Idaho Falls
The Idaho Falls Farmers Marker had a 'Fall Carnival' theme on Saturday. Read moreLocal Farmers Market Brings Vendors in from Other Communities
Deanne Coffin
Ed Snell’s pharmacy in Pocatello is opening a clinical diabetes center. Read moreDiabetes Prevention and Education Program
Kylie Gibson
- Bonneville County, ID
Police are looking for what they believe is a runaway teen in the Idaho Falls area. Read morePolice Looking for Runaway Teen in Bonneville County
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
Oct 14
Oct 21
Oct 28
