Chad Daybell change of venue hearing vacated, timeline of crucial dates in the case

Chad Daybell was set to appear before District Judge Steven W. Boyce Tuesday morning for a change of venue hearing as well as a motion to dismiss. However, that hearing was vacated. Here’s a look back at some of the pivotal moments surrounding the Vallow-Daybell case.
Tuesday's hearing was scheduled after Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed for a change of venue on September 4 suggesting an impartial jury would be impossible to find in Fremont County where Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are being tired in relation to the disappearance and deaths of Vallow’s two young children Joshua “JJ” Vallow (7) and Tylee Ryan (16).
After nine months and a search that involved police departments in multiple states, the FBI found the remains of both children on Chad Daybell’s Salem property in June. Police arrested Daybell the day the children were found and he’s being held in the Freemont County Jail.
Police arrested Lori Vallow Daybell months earlier for failing to produce her children. She’s being held in the Madison County Jail.
Neither Daybell nor Vallow has been charged with killing JJ Vallow or Tylee Ryan.
Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Vallow, Daybell’s wife and mother to the deceased children, is also charged with concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.
In October, Judge Steven Boyce ruled the trials of both Chad and Lori were to be combined. That trial is set to begin in July 2021.
Timeline of Events
September 8, 2019
Tylee Ryan visited Yellowstone National Park with her brother JJ Vallow, her uncle Alex Cox and her mother Lori Vallow. This was the last time the teenager was seen alive.
September 17, 2019
A Ring doorbell captures video of 7-year-old JJ Vallow playing with a friend outside Lori Vallow's townhome in Rexburg.
September 23, 2019
JJ attended class at Kennedy Elementary. That is the last time he was seen alive.
November 5, 2019
Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are married in Hawaii.
November 26, 2019
Detective David Stubbs and Lieutenant David Ball conduct a welfare check for JJ at Lori's Rexburg apartment after his grandparents (Larry and Kay Woodcock) reached out to police.
The officers had a body camera which captured audio from the visit:
Officer asks, "Who's the friend he's with?"
Lori Vallow responds, "My friend Melanie. Her son has autism. Her name is Melanie Gibb."
We now know this was a lie. Melanie Gibb never had JJ and later admitted this to police as well as testified that this was false during Chad Daybell's preliminary hearing.
Officers also spoke to Alex Cox and Chad Daybell who were at the apartment complex that day. Daybell acted as if he did not know Lori well even though she was his wife at the time.
The next day, the couple is gone.
December 1, 2019
The Daybells return to Hawaii. Tylee and JJ are not with them.
December 20, 2019
Police announce the disappearance of Tylee and JJ and ask the public for help.
January 5, 2020
Tylee's older brother Colby Ryan takes to YouTube pleading with Lori to do the right thing.
"You have the power to end this, Ryan says. "You have an opportunity to put this all to rest."
January 7, 2020
JJ's grandparents hold a press conference with a reward for information leading to the discovery of the kids.
"We're here to offer a $20,000 reward," says Larry Woodcock. "These are beautiful young children. They're two extremely intelligent young children and we want them back. We want them back in our family."
January 25, 2020
Lori is served in Hawaii with an order to produce the children by the end of the month. She does not.
February 25, 2020
Lori is arrested in Hawaii and held on a $5-million bond.
March 5, 2020
Police bring Lori back to Rexburg.
On that day, the Salt Lake City FBI tweets out the Yellowstone pictures asking the public for additional photos of the kids.
In Madison County, Lori is held on a $1-million bond.
May 25, 2019
JJ and Tylee's older brother, Colby Ryan, takes to YouTube once again to directly speak to JJ on his birthday.
"I feel like that's one of your main spiritual gifts is just joy," Ryan says. "You walk into a room and just make people attracted to the light you are. People see that you are just such a beautiful person JJ. You just make people happy."
June 9, 2020
Local law enforcement and the FBI searches Chad Daybell's Salem, Idaho property. He is arrested.
Later that night the Rexburg Police Department holds a press conference.
"During the search of his property investigators discovered unidentified human remains," says Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. "An autopsy will be conducted."
The autopsy later confirmed those remains to be of both 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old JJ Vallow.
