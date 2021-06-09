Chad Daybell appeared in a Fremont County courtroom Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to charges related to the deaths of J.J. Vallow, Tylee Ryan, and his former wife Tammy Daybell.
in the 15 minute long hearing, Judge Steven Boyce read the eight charges that were handed down last month by a Grand Jury.
Sitting next to his attorney, Daybell plead not guilty to the charges ranging from First Degree Murder to Conspiracy to Commit Murder to Insurance Fraud.
A scheduling hearing was set by Judge Boyce for later this month.
