Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph in the morning, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Pocatello, Blackfoot, and American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds will cause rough, choppy water on American Falls Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && Messick