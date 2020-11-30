Chad Daybell's change of venue hearing scheduled for January 6

Chad Daybell was set to appear before District Judge Steven W. Boyce on the morning of November 24 for a change of venue hearing as well as a motion to dismiss. However, that hearing was vacated. It is now scheduled for January 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
The motion for change of venue hearing was scheduled after Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, filed for a change of venue on September 4 suggesting an impartial jury would be impossible to find in Fremont County (and other counties in Idaho's Seventh Judicial District which includes: Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton County).
After nine months and a search that involved police departments in multiple states, the FBI found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan on Chad Daybell’s Salem property in June.
The two kids are the children of Lori Vallow Daybell. Lori and Chad wed on November 5, 2019 in Hawaii. The children were killed in September.
Police arrested Daybell the day the children were found and he’s being held in the Freemont County Jail.
Police arrested Lori Vallow Daybell months earlier for failing to produce her children. She’s being held in the Madison County Jail.
Neither Daybell nor Vallow has been charged with killing JJ Vallow or Tylee Ryan. However, both are being tired in relation to the disappearance and deaths of Vallow’s two young children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.
Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Vallow, Daybell’s wife and mother to the deceased children, is also charged with concealing evidence and conspiracy to conceal evidence.
In October, Judge Steven Boyce ruled the trials of both Chad and Lori were to be combined. That trial is set to begin in July 2021.
