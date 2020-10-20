Chad Daybell's motion to dismiss hearing moved to Nov. 24

Chad Daybell, through his attorney, asked for the motion to dismiss hearing (which was scheduled for October 29) to be moved back. Judge Steven W. Boyce approved the reset and moved the hearing to November 24. The hearing to combine the cases of Chad and Lori Daybell currently remains scheduled for October 29.
The motion to dismiss hearing was scheduled for next Thursday. However, in court documents Daybell’s attorney, John Prior, asked for it to be continued.
In the stipulation to continue hearing on motion to dismiss, Prior says he and prosecutor Rob Wood need more time to prepare.
The stipulation states:
The basis and reason for the stipulation is because the parties (defense and prosecution) just recently received the preliminary hearing transcript and additional time is needed to review said transcript and prepare their respective briefs.
The judge approved the motion to dismiss for a new hearing date. It will now happen on November 24 at 9:00 a.m.
As of October 20, the hearing to combine the cases of Chad and Lori Daybell remains set for October 29 at 10:00 a.m.
The prosecutor for the case, Rob Wood, is expected to argue combining the trials will prove more efficient.
Chad and Lori Daybell are charged with felony counts in Fremont County after the remains of Lori's young children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found buried on Chad’s Salem, Idaho property in June.
The couple is currently scheduled to have separate jury trials in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.