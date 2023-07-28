Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a chain reaction crash on Thursday.
It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on southbound Interstate-15 near mile marker 93 in Blackfoot.
A 51-year-old woman from Bozeman, Montana, driving an RS3 Audi was stopped in congested traffic.
Behind her, a 29-year-old woman with a passenger, both from Idaho Falls, driving a Chevy Tahoe, was also stopped with their hazards on.
A 35-year-old woman with a juvenile passenger from Idaho Falls, driving a Toyota Rav-4, collided with the Tahoe, which then collided with the Audi.
The occupants of the Tahoe and the Rav-4 were taken to local hospitals.
All parties involved were wearing seatbelts.
The roadway was blocked for about an hour.
