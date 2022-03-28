The Chairperson of the Bonneville County Democratic Party has announced that he is stepping down from the position to run for United States Senate.
David Roth will step down at a special meeting of the Bonneville County Democrats Central Committee meeting this Thursday.
In 2020, he ran for the Idaho State House of Representatives.
“I am very proud of the work done in the community by the Bonneville County Democratic Party. I know that my successor will continue to advocate for working families. I feel that the best way that I can continue to serve the people of Idaho is to run a vigorous campaign to bring Idaho’s voice back to the United States Senate,” said David when asked about his decision to step down.
Roth will face Ben Pursley in the Democratic Primary in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.