Bannock County residents will have three days each summer to use the Fort Hall Mine Landfill in for free.
The Public Works Department recently made changes to its free days at the landfill program to make it less complicated for users.
This year’s free days are scheduled for May 13, August 19, and October 14 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The county will also be eliminating scheduled free dumpster days in Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom.
Hazardous waste, tires and refrigerant materials will not be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.