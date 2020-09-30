Charges are pending against a Pocatello man who was shot by police Friday night.
The Bannock County Prosecutor’s office is currently working on charges against the man who police say stole two guns from a Pocatello garage.
28-year-old Jake Sheeler is currently facing multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Grand Theft, and one count of Burglary. More charges could be pending.
On Friday, Pocatello Police Officers along with Idaho State Troopers, closed roads around Jefferson Avenue, Hyde Avenue, East Walnut Street and East Maple Street after receiving a report of a man breaking into a garage and stealing two weapons.
The homeowner who called police said that the suspect confronted him with one of the weapons.
Later in the evening, police found the suspect in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road near the Outback Golf Driving Range.
During what police call “a confrontation,” officers fired their weapons at the suspect.
Officers who were involved in the shooting have been place on administrative leave pending an investigation from the East Idaho Critical Incident task force.
Sheeler entered a ‘not guilty’ plea earlier in the month to charges of Petit Theft and Possession of Burglary Tools in Bannock County and is scheduled for a court hearing on Thursday.
Sheeler was also arrested in 2014 for burglarizing a home in Florida and also spent time in a Florida detention center various drug charges.
