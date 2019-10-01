The Pocatello Animal Shelter has made it even cheaper for anyone to adopt a cat or kitten.
Pocatello Animal Services is reducing adoption prices to $35 for cats and $50 for kittens.
The fee includes a microchip for the pet, vaccinations, a collar, licensing, and spade or neuter surgery.
Ron Knapp, Interim Animal Services Director at Pocatello Animal Shelter said, "Looking at the numbers historically we've never had more than what we have now. We have over 111 cats and 35 kittens in our shelter and one of the ways we are looking at increasing adoptions is by reducing the price."
Beginning October 12th, the Pocatello Animal Shelter will now be open from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturdays, giving residents more time on the weekend to visit the shelter.
