Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and breezy winds. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph which may produce blowing and drifting snow to reduce visibility. * WHERE...Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. &&