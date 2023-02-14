The Bengal Athletic Boosters received a check for almost $23,000 dollars.
The check was presented from Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse.
The money is from the Scarecrow Auction that was held back in October.
They presented a check for $22,926 dollars during the ISU Men's basketball game in Pocatello on Saturday.
The executive director of the Bengal Athletic Boosters, Donna Hays, says this is the largest donation they've ever gotten from the Scarecrow fundraiser and all the money goes to student athlete scholarships.
"But we've been doing this for a long time to subsidize the cost for student athletes and of course that money goes to help them, you know, with their education and their future and makes it a little easier for them so they don't have to go get a job and go to school and do everything else that they do. They do a lot of volunteering along with practicing and working out, so we like to help them out," says Donna Hays, Executive Director, Bengal Athletic Boosters.
