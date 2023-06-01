Two checks were presented Thursday at the Idaho State University College of Business that came from an event that took place in November of 2022.
"We are not here every day, if not for the service of each one of you,” said ISU College of Business Dean Shane Hunt, “and we talk about it a lot on Memorial Day. But I hope that you all know every single day how much every one of us at Idaho State University College of Business is thankful for you."
The first check, in the amount of $2,500, was presented to the James E. Johnson Scholarship Fund which helps veteran students at the ISU College of Business. That money was raised from the Veteran's Gala Dinner that took place on November 11 of 2022 at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
The second check was for $500 and that was presented to the local chapter of the POW/MIA Association.
The James E. Johnson Scholarship will be sure to go to local veterans.
"That's really important to note because a lot of veterans will have to compete against veterans all over the United States,” said Lance Kolbet, “but this this scholarship is just if you live in Bannock County and you're a veteran and you're at the College of Business, you can apply for this endowment."
2023's Veteran's Gala Dinner will take place on Saturday, November 11tat the ISU Alumni Building.
