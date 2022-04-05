You might have seen the blue pin-wheels set up around town. That's because April is 'Child Abuse Prevention' month and many events are planned to raise awareness.
April 8th is national 'Wear Blue Day.'
April 9th there will be a drive-thru event at the Winco parking lot in Pocatello where they will be handing out goodie bags that include pin-wheels, treats and coloring pages. That will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
There will also be a month long coloring contest with raffle prizes from Bannock Youth Foundation's Facebook page.
And on April 22nd there will be a child sexual abuse prevention training at the Portneuf Health Trust Learning Center from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
"We do prevention year-round, but when we highlight it this April, there's some munity behind that. There's some energy that we can kick start. We can include every single community member who wants to be included and this is a community issue and we talk about child abuse, it's not just something that affects some people, or those people, you know it affects all of us," says Shannon Fox, Program Coordinator for Child Abuse Prevention Work at the Bannock Youth Foundation.
The month will wrap up with a community conversation on April 30th. More details will be released on that later.
