Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery. Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures will only ease back into the 60s in many areas. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley, Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston. * WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&