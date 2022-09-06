A child has died after being left in a vehicle.
The Payette County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical call in New Plymouth. A female child under the age of one year passed away after being left in the vehicle. It happened on Saturday at around 5:00 p.m.
The family of the child called 911 to report that their child had been left in the vehicle and was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital where she died.
