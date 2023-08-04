A two-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday morning with severe injuries after being stuck by a pickup.
The accident happened around 9:40 a.m. at a residence at West 17th North when the driver of a pickup pulling a horse trailer did not see that the child had walked into the path of the vehicle.
The child was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.