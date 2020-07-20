We have an update on the Chinese Peak Fire that started Sunday afternoon. While right now it looks like the fire is out, that's not the case. Fire fighters have been battling the fire for more than 24 hours and have the fire at 50 percent containment.
Kelsey Griffee says, "That cheatgrass is like gasoline on the hillside. So, it ignites quickly - steep ground - fire likes to run uphill and that's what it did."
Kelsey Griffee is the information officer for the sector of Bureau of Land Management fighting the fire; she explains what makes the Chinese Peak Fire in Pocatello difficult to fight. She says, "It made a really good run uphill. There's juniper, that acts like barrels of gasoline combusting."
The fire started Sunday around 3:00 p.m. The cause is still under investigation. However, it started on private ground and has burned more than 1,500 acres since then.
With homes nearby Griffee says, "Our concern has been that northern edge of the fire, and always has been because that's where it's closest to some homes."
With help on the ground as well as the air, no structures have been damaged.
Originally, fire fighters estimated to have the fire at full containment by 7:00 p.m. Monday, but have pushed it back to Tuesday at that same time. Griffee adds, "We just want another day through that hot, dry, windy period in the afternoon to know that it's not going anywhere."
Air tankers helped throughout the day Sunday and moving forward, it will be all groundwork. Griffee explains, "They're doing the dirty work. They're doing the mop-up which means they're getting in that dirt feeling around for any heat."
While fire fighters are no longer using air tankers to fight the fire, they still use air support to scout the area. They ask the public to keep from flying drones in the area or they will have to ground all air support.
Streets were closed throughout the day Sunday and fire officials say North Stockman Road as well as Barton Road will continue to have limited access as the fire continues to burn.
