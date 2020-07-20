Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT), 413 (BELOW 6000 FT), 422 (BELOW 6000 FT), 425, AND 427 (BELOW 6000 FT)... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 SAWTOOTH RANGE/NORTHERN SAWTOOTH NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 GOOSE CREEK AND RAFT RIVER VALLEY/SOUTHERN SAWTOOTH NF/TWIN FALLS BLM SOUTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * THUNDERSTORMS...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FROM MONSOON MOISTURE MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTH. WILL START IN MID AFTERNOON IN OUR SOUTHWEST AND MOVE NORTHWARD INTO THE EVENING. * PRECIPITATION...TRACE TO LESS THAN 0.10 OF RAIN. * OUTFLOW WINDS...OUTFLOW WIND GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE IN THE VICINITY OF THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&