A large fire has burned over 1,400 acres on Chinese Peak in Pocatello.
The fire began to burn around 3 p.m. and within an hour 50 acres of land had been engulfed.
The number is well over 1,400 acres.
Several agencies have been fighting the fire, including a helicopter and an air tanker.
Several homes were evacuated and also livestock.
it's been named the Chinese Peak fire.
30 percent of the fire has been contained so far and full containment is estimated to complete by Monday at 7 p.m.
Pocatello fire community relations officer Kim Stouse advises that if you live in the area stay cautious in case the fire shifts.
"Avoid the area as much as possible," said Stouse, "If you live in that area stay tuned to make sure that in case the fire shifts and we need to make more evacuations that people are answering their doors in that area in case an evacuation is to take place."
