An important fundraiser for the Pocatello community is coming up next week.
The event called Chocolate Lover's Affair will be held at the Stephen's Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University hosted by the Pocatello Rotary Club next Friday, January 24th from 6 to 9 pm.
There will be 24 vendors from the community offering all chocolate themed treats for attendees to try and entertainment by Rail City Jazz.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello Rotary Club where the money will be put back into the community for projects with various places such as the school district, local Red Cross, and the foodbank.
Summer Jackman, President of the Pocatello Rotary Club said, "I think it's important for the community because it allows them to see Rotary, to see our club, to understand and learn more about what we do and it's always fun to have you know friends, neighbors get to together especially when the weather's cold and we get to enjoy each other's company and at the same time know that we're doing good."
Tickets can be purchases online for $15 at ChocolateLoversAffair.com or for $20 at the door.
