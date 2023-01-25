Hundreds of people gathered for a 'sweet' fundraising event Friday night.
The Pocatello Rotary Club hosted the annual 'Chocolate Lovers Affair' at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
The event raises money for the club and the community.
It's one of the Rotary's biggest events.
Rotary leaders say more than 750 people attended and 17 vendors participated.
This year's event raised more than $17,000 dollars.
Art Beery with the Pocatello Rotary Club says it gets the small businesses involved with the community.
"I think it's just good. It's a feel-good type thing. It's one of the larger events I think for the year and it brings people out and really builds community comradely and who doesn't love chocolate," says Art Beery, Pocatello Rotary Club.
This year's event was only the second one in four years and they plan to have it again next year.
