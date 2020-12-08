This Saturday you can pick up Christmas tree cone making kits for your kids.
The Pocatello Mayor's Youth Advisory Council will be providing these kids at the Pocatello Police Department's Substation located near Fred Myer from 12 to 2 pm.
Each kit will have decorative supplies to make the tree, such as a cone, frosting, and some other items.
Typically the event is held in person, but due to Covid-19 some changes needed to be made.
Maddie Schei, Chair, Pocatello Mayor's Youth Advisory Council said, "Last year we did it at the mall, and we had tables set up and chairs so we had the kids sit down and sit it at the table and this year we can't do that obviously due to Covid restrictions and we still wanted to put on the event so we decided to make kits that people could take home."
Residents are asked to pull up to the entrance of the substation and a council member will bring the bag to your car.
