Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF STAGNANT AIR, WITH LIGHT WINDS AND LITTLE VERTICAL MIXING, IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...BEAR LAKE BASIN, THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN, EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY, TETON VALLEY, STANLEY BASIN, AND OTHER ALPINE BASINS IN THE CENTRAL IDAHO MOUNTAINS, EASTERN HIGHLANDS AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS OF EASTERN IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM MST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PERIODS OF AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTIONS IN YOUR AREA. && MESSICK