If you'd like to donate, click here.
top story
Christopher Tapp Exonerated of all Crimes Related to Angie Dodge Murder
"I'm thankful that my mother will know, that this last name is clean, and that's the most important thing to me in this world," said Christopher Tapp to a crowded courtroom.
Two years ago, Tapp was released from prison after more than 20 years.
But since then he's still been a convicted felon for the alleged connection to the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge.
Wednesday, that all changed.
Tapp was exonerated at the request of the Bonneville County prosecuting attorney's office.
"A lot of it was just hoping, you know a lot of hope and faith that everything would turn out the way it did, and just believing that it would and everything would be okay," said Tapp.
In May, the Idaho Falls Police Department announced Brian Dripps of Caldwell was arrested for the murder and rape of dodge after several DNA matches from the crime scene.
Dripps' DNA had been a mystery from the start, until police used public genetic databases to identify him through family members.
After being arrested, Dripps admitted to acting alone.
"In some ways Chris is lucky, because there was DNA that could come along and ultimately show the identity of who committed the crime. But in most cases there is not DNA evidence and we really have to look at what's going on in interrogation rooms throughout this country," said Vanessa Potkin with the Innocence Project.
Tapp was released from prison in 2017, but his name wasn't cleared of everything involving the dodge case until Wednesday afternoon.
The hearing included remarks from prosecuting attorney Daniel Clark, Tapp himself, as well as Brent Dodge, Angie's brother, who said Tapp used to be the face of the family's pain. Today, he used one phrase to describe Chris' situation.
"The truth sets us free. And certainly that's Chris' end goal today."
Now Chris begins a new chapter of his life, where he will find a job, and try to make up for lost time.
But amidst all the learning to be done and questions to be asked about the handling of his case, he wants people to remember the original victim of his story.
"I don't want anyone to ever forget about Angie Dodge, that is the one thing in this world that people sometimes do forget because she is foreshadowed sometimes with all this going on right now, I hope nobody forgets Angie Dodge," said Tapp.
Brent has started a GoFundMe account that is raising money for cold case foundations and under-funded police departments to give them the ability to use DNA results to solve similar cases.
If you'd like to donate, click here.
Tags
Two years ago, Tapp was released from prison after more than 20 years. But since then he's still been a convicted felon for the alleged connection to the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Wednesday, that all changed.Read more
- Driggs
-
- 0
For weeks, KPVI has followed the discussion surrounding the Teton High School redskin mascot. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS/TIMING...WINDS WILL CREATE A ROUGH CHOP ON THE WATER WITH SMALL BOATS ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. WINDS WILL BE STRONGEST BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1 PM AND 7 PM. * WINDS...WIND SPEEDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * LOCATIONS...THE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 17
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 20
-
Jul 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.