Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A LAKE WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS/TIMING...WINDS WILL CREATE A ROUGH CHOP ON THE WATER WITH SMALL BOATS ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. WINDS WILL BE STRONGEST BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 1 PM AND 7 PM. * WINDS...WIND SPEEDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH WITH WIND GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * LOCATIONS...THE AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&