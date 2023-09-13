Governor Brad Little has proclaimed September 11th through the 18th as Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week.
But what is chronic wasting disease, also known as CWD?
According to Jennifer Jackson, the Southeast Regional Communication Manager with Idaho Fish and Game, "CWD is a fatal neurological disease that impacts deer, elk, moose, and caribou. In 2021, it was actually detected for the first time in Idaho."
CWD belongs to a family of diseases known as prion diseases. Prions found in the brain and spinal cord will damage proteins in the tissue and cause irreversible harm.
"We are trying to understand how prevalent it may be in our state and how far or wide-reaching it may be in our state. And that is why we've been sampling for CWD for nearly 20 years", said Jackson.
So far in Idaho, CWD has only been found in game management region 14 near Riggins, but the disease is spread easily and will stay in soil and on vegetation for years after animals have moved on.
With hunting season getting started, Idaho Fish and Game would like some help protecting our wildlife. CWD has already been detected in more than 30 states, including our neighbors.
The Idaho Fish and Game Office supplies sampling kits that can be ordered online or picked up at their regional offices. Fish and Game has sample drop-off locations all over the state.
More information about CWD, drop sites, and sampling can be found by visiting the Idaho Fish and Game website or by calling their office.
