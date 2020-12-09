The City of Chubbuck announced its winners for the 2020 Christmas Lighting Contest.
All homes and businesses within city limits were invited to participate.
Awards were given in several different categories.
All winners are listed below:
Best Animation: 1389 Sawtooth St.
Best Small Display: 1105 Sawtooth St.
Best Overall: 617 Dell Rd.
Spirit of the Season: 5333 Hawthorne Rd.
Clark Griswold Award (most lights): 1102 Congress St.
Best Commercial: Chubbuck Fire Station - 4727 Yellowstone Ave.
Mayor's Choice: 5647 Eden St.
Most Colorful: 5626 Sorrel St.
People's Choice: 910 Margaret
Most Traditional: 947 Old Glory Way
