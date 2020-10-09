Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and the city council are urging residents to vote ‘no’ on an advisory question that will appear on ballots for Bannock County voters on Nov. 3.
The advisory question asks voters to choose whether or not they would want to consolidate the City of Chubbuck with the City of Pocatello.
In a public letter, the mayor and council write, “As elected officials we were never approached to find out our thoughts on the matter. As we understand it, two individuals representing a small group of people (15 or less) approached the Bannock County Commissioners to ask them to place an advisory question on the ballot.”
Mayor England met with Bannock County Commissioners to discuss the issue and England told them it was not a county issue but a city issue.
The letter explains that Mayor England told commissioners Idaho Statute Title 50 Chapter 21 outlines the process for consolidating cities and that process does not include placing an advisory question on the ballot. According to Mayor England, “This is an issue before two cities, not the entire county.”
Commissioners updated the advisory question and included it on the ballot, according to City of Chubbuck officials.
City officials published the letter, wanting Chubbuck residents to understand what a consolidation would mean for them.
“If two cities consolidate the larger city absorbs the smaller city,” Chubbuck city officials wrote. “This means the smaller city’s name, ordinances, policies, everything about it would all go away. The larger city’s name, ordinances, policies, and all else would replace it. The only thing that remains with the smaller city is any debt that they have incurred. After consolidation, the larger city would geographically cut out the footprint of the smaller former city and the citizens of the smaller city would be billed for any and all debt of their former city.”
The letter continues on to read that city officials have heard from many Chubbuck residents, asking the consolidation not happen. City officials said they agree and urge residents to vote ‘no’ on the advisory question.
“The City of Chubbuck has a very bright future and to change course now, in our opinion, would be a mistake,” they state.
