Portneuf Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 early Monday morning.
Atreyu James Patrick French was born at 4:30 a.m. weighing six pounds and one ounce and is 19.5 inches long.
With the original due date of January 16, Baby Atreyu’s Monday delivery was a surprise to parents Chelsea and Thadeous French of Chubbuck.
As the first baby born in the New Year, Atreyu and his family received a red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby monitor, baby gift set, toys, clothing, and more.
The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Medical Center Auxiliary.
Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby.
