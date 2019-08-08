It's an exciting time of the year for the City of Chubbuck as Chubbuck Days kicks off Friday night.
Beginning around dusk, you can head to Stuart Park for a free showing of The Princess Bride and kids can play in the splash pad before the movie.
On Saturday there is a free pancake breakfast from 7 am to 9 am at Stuart Park sponsored by Allstate and then a parade at 10 am.
Kevin England, Mayor of the City of Chubbuck said, "From the very first time they started doing this years ago that was the intent, was to allow the community to have a time where they could come together and just enjoy one another and that has truly been the tradition here in Chubbuck and Chubbuck days are something that people look forward to all year long."
After the parade there will be a variety of free fun activities for families at Cotant Park from 11 am to 3 pm.
