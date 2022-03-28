The Chubbuck Farmers Market is getting off to an early start this year.
The market will be kicking off on April 6th at 4:00 p.m.
And they are trying a few new things this year.
The Chubbuck Farmers Market will be held on Wednesday nights at the new Chubbuck City Hall parking lot.
They are also joining forces with the Pocatello Food Truck Roundup.
"The food truck round-up, Pocatello Food Truck round-up and Chubbuck Farmers Market are in conjunction together to offer a great place to eat wonderful locally, cooked food and shop for other things that you would find normally at the farmer's market that are hand-made crafts, says Ellen Loomis-Roberts, Market Manager.
There will be about 10 vendors to start off with and 13 to 15 food trucks.
