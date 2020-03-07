Chubbuck finalist for 2020 Strongest Town Contest, asking public to vote March 9 and 10

The release from the City of Chubbuck states:
The City of Chubbuck has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 Strongest Town Contest. This is a worldwide competition. On Monday March 9, 2020 through Tuesday March 10, 2020 we are asking the public to vote for the City of Chubbuck as the 2020 Strongest Town. We will post more information on Monday March 9, 2020.
Sixteen Finalists Chosen for the 2020 Strongest Town Contest
On Monday, March 9, voting will commence in the fifth-annual Strongest Town Contest, a bracket-based competition designed to spotlight communities from around the world that are building enduring financial resilience at the local level and actively embodying the Strong Towns approach to economic growth and development.
Nominations were accepted in February and sixteen finalists were chosen. They include a mix of rural, suburban, and urban communities, as well as three different countries. The finalists are:
Abingdon, Virginia
Athens, Ohio
Beloit, Wisconsin
Chubbuck, Idaho
Haifa, Israel
Hamilton, Missouri
Highland Park, Illinois
Lander, Wyoming
Pittsburg, Kansas
Sharon, Pennsylvania
Streator, Illinois
Sylvania, Ohio
Victoria, British Columbia
Watertown, South Dakota
Winona, Minnesota
Wytheville, Virginia
In the spirit of Strong Towns' inclusive model of change, average citizens and civic leaders alike were invited to submit their community for consideration for the title; nominators did not need to be (but could have been) official government representatives. Nominees completed questionnaires, which will be published as part of the first round of voting. Nominators from the towns that advance to the subsequent rounds will be given a series of interactive challenges, ending with just one community claiming the title of 2020's Strongest Town.
Every year, the Strongest Town contest promotes high levels of local civic engagement in the nominated communities and prompts significant local and national media attention, as well as inspiring other cities and towns around the world to adopt the successful strategies from the best contenders. Past winners have included Musekgon, MI; Traverse City, MI; Carlisle, PA; and Pensacola, FL. This year's champion will be invited to join past winners at the National Strong Towns Conference and Celebration in Pensacola, Florida on April 30-May 1.
For more information, please visitstrongtowns.org/strongesttown or contact Content Manager John Pattison at john@strongtowns.org.
