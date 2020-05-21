Chubbuck is Asking for your Help with New Activity Map

The city of Chubbuck is asking for your help by sending in your pictures for an interactive activity map.
The city of Chubbuck's GIS team is working on creating an interactive activity map of eastern Idaho.
The map will help residents find activities and what they should expect when they arrive.
They are looking for pictures that help show what activities can be done and what certain areas look like.
Joey Bowers, City Clerk for Chubbuck, explained what they were hoping to get from the picture submissions.
"Yeah we're looking for any pictures that kind of represent, that we can use for different areas, different activities."
To send in your picture submissions or any other activity ideas use the email: info@cityofchubbuck.us
