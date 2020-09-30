Chubbuck Police are still looking for the person who shot at an officer early Tuesday morning.
According to police, around 1 a.m. a patrol officer tried to make a traffic stop in the area of Philbin Road and Angela Street in Chubbuck. When the vehicle came to a stop, the person inside fired at and hit the patrol car multiple times. The suspect then left the area and was last seen headed east from Philbin Rd. The officer in the patrol car was not hit or injured.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Honda Civic with license plate 4BL0366, although police believe the license plate may be fake or may have been removed altogether.
In a photo sent out by police, they describe the car as having different drivers side and passenger side mirrors, possibly even different colors. There is a sunroof. The photo also shows damage to the rear dash and some type of accessory below the rear bumper.
Chubbuck PD said the investigation is still very active and officers are following up on several leads.
Anyone with information about the vehicle should contact Chubbuck Police at 208-237-7172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.