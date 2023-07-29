Chubbuck Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a juvenile runaway.
Jesus Campos was last seen at his home on July 26 around 12:45 p.m.
He was wearing a gray shirt, jeans, black shoes, and a sweatshirt with a snake on the sleeve.
He also left on foot with a backpack.
Jesus goes by the nickname of Jesse.
If you see him, please contact the Chubbuck Police Communications Center at 208-237-7271.
