On Thursday, Chubbuck Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was believed to be occupied by a shooting suspect.
The shooting incident took place in Ammon on Tuesday.
During the traffic stop near Briarwood and Chickadee Roads, the driver fired multiple rounds at police and then fled north on Hiline Road. Multiple police agencies pursued the vehicle which was eventually disabled in a field on the Fort Hall Tribal Reservation.
The suspect, 26-year-old Talon Cavanaugh was taken into custody and booked into the Bannock County Jail. No officers were injured during the shooting and charges are pending.
Cavanaugh is a suspect in a shooting that took place Tuesday evening in Bonneville County. Police say that Cavanaugh went to an apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and kicked in the locked door. He then pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot just over her head before fleeing the area.
