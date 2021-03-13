The Red Lobster in Chubbuck is closing down due to leasing disagreements with their landlord.
Members of the community continued to go to the doors thinking the restaurant would be open for business.
Employees informed them of the situation and that they were closing down immediately.
Management was not able to speak about the details of what happened about the disagreement, but said "it is the worst day of our careers."
The restaurant's location has been in place for the last 27 years, until now.
A letter on the front of their doors finished by saying "these decisions have not been taken lightly, but they are necessary for our business in these unprecedented times."
