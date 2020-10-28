Chubbuck has been seeing more car thefts recently, but the police department is working to curb those thefts. The police chief has a simple solution to help prevent more burglaries.
Over the last 60 days, Chubbuck car owners have reported an unusual amount of break ins.
"We've had a pretty significant uptick over the last few months," says Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson.
Since the end of August, thieves have broken into dozens of cars across the city and a handful of cars have even been stolen.
"We did that Facebook post a week ago and we really encouraged everyone to take a little extra precaution and do their part," Chief Guiberson states.
The Facebook post showed a map of all the burglaries and Chief Guiberson says this problem is an easy one for all Chubbuck residents to avoid.
There are two things all car owners should do: lock the vehicle's doors and take valuables out of the car when it's not in use. These steps are not only simple, but they're also the most effective.
The chief says almost all the car burglaries in recent weeks occurred because the vehicle owners weren't practicing those two prevention methods.
The chief also explains that most of the time car thieves are opportunistic. They'll check a car to see if the doors are unlocked. If the doors are open, the thieves will then steal anything inside - even if it's something as simple as loose change in the console. Things like money, and many other types of valuables, are untraceable after being stolen.
Along with a map of all the car break-ins, the police department used Facebook to remind Chubbuck residents of the two steps everyone should be practicing to prevent break-ins.
The post was shared hundreds of times and in the last week, there hasn't been one burglary.
"That's just a testament to the community doing their part to protect their personal property and we at the police department greatly appreciate it," Chief Guiberson remarks.
The chief also says good neighbors can help find thieves. If you have a neighbor who is the victim of a burglary and you have a security camera on your home, please share the footage with the police.
